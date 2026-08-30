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The Nolen Rooftop in San Diego

The Nolen Rooftop

About

A stylish open-air rooftop bar on the 14th floor in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. It offers panoramic views of the city skyline, Petco Park, and the Coronado Bridge.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

453 Sixth Ave #7007, San Diego, CA 92101
+16198496697
thenolenrooftop.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 23:00
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 23:00
Friday15:00 - 01:00
Saturday 10:00 - 01:00
Sunday 10:00 - 23:00