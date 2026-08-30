Maritime Museum of San Diego in San Diego
About
ChatGPT сказал: A “floating” piece of maritime history located along the Embarcadero waterfront in downtown San Diego. The museum features one of the world’s most impressive collections of historic vessels, which visitors can not only see but also explore from the inside.
Contacts
1492 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00