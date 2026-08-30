The Grass Skirt in San Diego
About
A vibrant tiki bar in San Diego’s Pacific Beach neighborhood, where tropical escapism meets the atmosphere of a secret club. The entrance is hidden behind a freezer door inside a neighboring poke restaurant, so the evening begins with a fun little adventure.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
910 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 00:00
Friday 17:00 - 00:00
Saturday 17:00 - 00:00
Sunday 17:00 - 23:00