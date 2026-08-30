Starlite in San Diego
About
A legendary cocktail lounge and gastropub in the Mission Hills neighborhood. The venue combines the atmosphere of a stylish nightclub, a cozy restaurant, and a sophisticated cocktail bar.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3175 India St, San Diego, CA 92103
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 02:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00