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Starlite in San Diego

Starlite

About

A legendary cocktail lounge and gastropub in the Mission Hills neighborhood. The venue combines the atmosphere of a stylish nightclub, a cozy restaurant, and a sophisticated cocktail bar.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3175 India St, San Diego, CA 92103
+16196182830
www.starlitesd.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 01:00
Thursday 17:00 - 02:00
Friday 17:00 - 02:00
Saturday 17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 17:00 - 01:00