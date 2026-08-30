Old Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego
About
A scenic historic and natural park at the tip of the Point Loma peninsula in San Diego. It offers spectacular panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay, the city skyline, and Coronado Island. The park is also home to the historic Old Point Loma Lighthouse, a museum, and exhibits highlighting the region’s maritime and military history.
Contacts
1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr, San Diego, CA 92106
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00