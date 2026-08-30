We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Belmont Park in San Diego

Belmont Park

About

A vibrant seaside amusement park in San Diego’s Mission Beach neighborhood, right on the Pacific Ocean. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, stroll along the boardwalk, dine with views of the beach, and experience the atmosphere of a classic American seaside resort.

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 20:00
Thursday 11:00 - 20:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 11:00 - 22:00
Sunday 11:00 - 21:00