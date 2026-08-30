Belmont Park in San Diego
About
A vibrant seaside amusement park in San Diego’s Mission Beach neighborhood, right on the Pacific Ocean. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, stroll along the boardwalk, dine with views of the beach, and experience the atmosphere of a classic American seaside resort.
Contacts
3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 20:00
Thursday 11:00 - 20:00
Friday 11:00 - 22:00
Saturday 11:00 - 22:00
Sunday 11:00 - 21:00