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Belmont Park in San Diego

Belmont Park

About

A vibrant seaside amusement park in San Diego’s Mission Beach neighborhood, right on the Pacific Ocean. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, stroll along the boardwalk, dine with views of the beach, and experience the atmosphere of a classic American seaside resort.

Contacts

3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
+18584881549

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday11:00 - 20:00
Thursday11:00 - 20:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00