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Animae in San Diego

Animae

About

A luxurious restaurant in downtown San Diego, located in one of the city’s most striking dining rooms. It offers modern, high-end Asian cuisine with a strong Filipino influence and a distinctly West Coast California touch.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Private dining
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

969 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101
+16194321225

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday17:00 - 21:00
Thursday17:00 - 21:00
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30
Sunday17:00 - 21:00