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The Great Northern in San Francisco

The Great Northern

About

A sleek, modern club known for hosting electronic music events, The Great Northern has become a go-to spot for dance music lovers. With an impressive sound system and visually stunning interior, it offers an unforgettable nightlife experience.

Features

Live music
DJ sets
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Parking

Contacts

119 Utah St, San Francisco, CA 94103
+14156267001

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 03:00
Thursday22:00 - 03:00
Friday22:00 - 03:00
Saturday22:00 - 03:00