We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Hawthorn in San Francisco

Hawthorn

About

A sophisticated underground cocktail lounge and nightclub, Hawthorn offers a refined yet lively atmosphere. The venue is known for its sleek design, craft cocktails and DJ-driven dance nights featuring house and hip-hop.

Features

Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

46 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94108
+14156939255

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday22:00 - 02:00
Saturday22:00 - 02:00