Hawthorn in San Francisco
About
A sophisticated underground cocktail lounge and nightclub, Hawthorn offers a refined yet lively atmosphere. The venue is known for its sleek design, craft cocktails and DJ-driven dance nights featuring house and hip-hop.
Features
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
46 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday22:00 - 02:00
Saturday22:00 - 02:00