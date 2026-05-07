The Great Northern in San Francisco
About
A sleek, modern club known for hosting electronic music events, The Great Northern has become a go-to spot for dance music lovers. With an impressive sound system and visually stunning interior, it offers an unforgettable nightlife experience.
Features
Живая музыка
DJ сеты
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Полный бар
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Вино и пиво
Парковка
Contacts
119 Utah St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 03:00
Thursday22:00 - 03:00
Friday22:00 - 03:00
Saturday22:00 - 03:00