Luxury villas in San Francisco

Your new standard of living begins here. Elite villas with thoughtful service for unparalleled comfort.

What we offer

Luxury villas in San Francisco represent impeccable style, modern technologies, and breathtaking views of the bay. We offer unique residences that combine the comfort of a metropolis with the natural harmony of California. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with ultra-modern design and innovative technologies.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Pacific Heights – Elite residences with panoramic views of the bay.
  • Presidio Heights – Luxurious villas surrounded by nature and parks.
  • Sea Cliff – Exclusive homes with views of the ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge.
  • Silicon Valley – Modern mansions in the world's tech hub.

Additional services

We strive to exceed your expectations at every stage of your stay.

  • Luxury car rentals with delivery directly to the villa.
  • Private art exhibitions and personalized gallery tours.
  • Professional styling and event decor services.
  • Private training sessions with champions and certified instructors.

Why choose us

No random properties — only the best of the best.

  • Villas meet VIP standards: tranquility, security, location, and infrastructure.
  • Every detail considered, from children's areas to pet accommodations.
  • Each property rigorously vetted for accuracy and quality.
  • Honest feedback provided; unsuitable options are never offered.

Services for villa owners

We help owners of premium properties maximize the value of their assets. Our team of professionals offers a full range of services.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Comprehensive legal checks of properties for encumbrances and debts.
  • Transaction execution in strict compliance with current legislation.
  • Full transaction support by professional lawyers and financial consultants.
