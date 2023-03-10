Luxury yachts for rent in Seoul
The city takes on a striking new dimension after dark, with the skyline becoming part of the private atmosphere on board. A yacht offers an elegant setting for dinner, a business meeting, a celebration, or an evening with a close circle of friends.
What we offer
An evening charter can easily become the main event, whether the occasion calls for dinner, a private meeting, or a small celebration.
- Contemporary yachts for daytime and evening cruising.
- Dinner, drinks, and onboard hospitality arranged around the chosen occasion.
- Vessels suitable for corporate meetings and informal negotiations.
- Options for romantic outings and intimate celebrations.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A yacht evening can extend a dinner, a business meeting, or a private celebration. The atmosphere stays personal and uninterrupted, with the practical side of the occasion handled before guests ever need to think about it.
- The table is prepared in advance with selected glassware, linens, tableware, and beverages.
- Menus can follow personal preferences or the character of the evening.
- Once the occasion begins, the crew remains available without becoming part of it.
Additional services
A private yacht can offer a very different alternative to the usual evening venues, particularly for guests looking for more privacy. The mood can remain intimate or shift into something more energetic as the night develops.
- Korean-inspired dining designed specifically for onboard service, including seafood and traditional small plates.
- A professional bartender creating a bespoke cocktail menu for the evening.
- Karaoke and high-quality audio equipment for private celebrations and gatherings.
- Atmospheric lighting and deck styling for nighttime events.
Routes and destinations
Seoul’s yacht experience is centred on the Han River, where broad stretches of water cut through the city and connect its major districts. The scenery changes noticeably after dark, while longer outings can continue west towards the Incheon waterfront.
- Yeouido, Banpo Bridge, and Hangang Park — the heart of Seoul’s riverside experience, surrounded by major landmarks and contemporary architecture.
- Banpo and Sebitseom — particularly atmospheric in the evening, when the bridges and riverside buildings light up.
- The Han towards Gimpo — a longer run that gradually leaves the densest urban areas behind.
- Incheon and the surrounding islands — a more extensive journey beyond Seoul towards the western coast.
Yachts for special occasions
The Han River and Seoul’s illuminated skyline provide a striking backdrop for private gatherings. A yacht creates a more secluded environment for a selected group of guests.
- Enjoy a celebratory dinner featuring contemporary Korean cuisine and carefully selected drinks.
- Bring friends or invited guests together for an evening accompanied by live music.
- Introduce a beauty product, fashion collection, or new concept to clients and business partners in a distinctive setting.
As the city lights appear across the river, the mood of the evening evolves naturally with the skyline.