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Funkadeli in Shanghai

Funkadeli

About

A modern café and restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine, including appetizers, salads, and pasta.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

291 Fumin Rd, Xuhui District, Shanghai
+862161701318

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 22:00
Tuesday10:30 - 22:00
Wednesday10:30 - 22:00
Thursday10:30 - 22:00
Friday10:30 - 22:00
Saturday10:30 - 22:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00