The Long Bar at the Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai
About
An iconic bar with an art-deco design, offering an elegant and historic atmosphere. The long bar, classic and signature cocktails, and cozy ambiance make it perfect for evening gatherings and relaxation.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
2 Zhongshan Rd (E-1), Waitan, Huangpu, Shanghai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00