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The Long Bar at the Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai

The Long Bar at the Waldorf Astoria

About

An iconic bar with an art-deco design, offering an elegant and historic atmosphere. The long bar, classic and signature cocktails, and cozy ambiance make it perfect for evening gatherings and relaxation.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

2 Zhongshan Rd (E-1), Waitan, Huangpu, Shanghai
+862163229988

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00