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Efes Restaurant in Shanghai

Efes Restaurant

About

A cozy restaurant serving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine. Dishes like meze and kebabs are served in a homely setting with friendly service, creating a warm atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Shanghai, Pudong, Shangcheng Rd, 665号1885文化广场B座
+862150677716

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30