SKAI Bar in Singapore
About
Located on the 70th floor of Swissôtel The Stamford, SKAI Bar offers panoramic views of Singapore and signature cocktails in a stylish and elegant setting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2 Stamford Road, Level 70, #70-02 Swissôtel The Stamford
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00