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Long Bar in Singapore

Long Bar

About

The historic bar where the famous Singapore Sling cocktail was created. The interior is inspired by the Malay style of the 1920s, providing a tropical plantation atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

1 Beach Rd
+6564121816

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:30
Tuesday11:00 - 22:30
Wednesday11:00 - 22:30
Thursday11:00 - 23:30
Friday11:00 - 23:30
Saturday11:00 - 23:30
Sunday11:00 - 22:30