Origin Bar in Singapore
About
The bar, inspired by train journeys, offers cocktails that tell stories of great inventions and dreams from different eras, creating a unique gastronomic adventure.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Lobby Level, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Rd
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 01:00
Tuesday17:30 - 01:00
Wednesday17:30 - 01:00
Thursday17:30 - 01:00
Friday17:30 - 01:00
Saturday17:30 - 01:00
Sunday17:30 - 01:00