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Origin Bar in Singapore

Origin Bar

About

The bar, inspired by train journeys, offers cocktails that tell stories of great inventions and dreams from different eras, creating a unique gastronomic adventure.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Lobby Level, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Rd
+6562134595

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 01:00
Tuesday17:30 - 01:00
Wednesday17:30 - 01:00
Thursday17:30 - 01:00
Friday17:30 - 01:00
Saturday17:30 - 01:00
Sunday17:30 - 01:00