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RU

SKAI in Singapore

SKAI

About

A restaurant on the 70th floor serving contemporary grill cuisine with panoramic views of Singapore. Known for combining refined execution with an elevated atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2 Stamford Rd, Lvl 70 #70-01
+6568373322

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00