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CHIFA! in Singapore

CHIFA!

About

Chifa Restaurant offers a unique blend of Peruvian and Chinese cuisine. Enjoy exquisite dishes created by a Peruvian chef using authentic ingredients.

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

L2, Crockfords Tower, 10 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa
+6565776558

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00