The Kitchen Table in Singapore
About
A restaurant serving modern interpretations of classic local cuisine. Traditional recipes are combined with contemporary culinary techniques.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
21 Ocean Way, Sentosa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:30 - 15:00
Tuesday06:30 - 15:00
Wednesday06:30 - 15:00
Thursday06:30 - 22:00
Friday06:30 - 22:00
Saturday06:30 - 22:00
Sunday06:30 - 15:00