We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

The Kitchen Table in Singapore

The Kitchen Table

About

A restaurant serving modern interpretations of classic local cuisine. Traditional recipes are combined with contemporary culinary techniques.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

21 Ocean Way, Sentosa
+6568087268

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:30 - 15:00
Tuesday06:30 - 15:00
Wednesday06:30 - 15:00
Thursday06:30 - 22:00
Friday06:30 - 22:00
Saturday06:30 - 22:00
Sunday06:30 - 15:00