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Luxury cars for rent in Stockholm

A luxury vehicle offers comfortable mobility between Stockholm’s business districts, restaurants, and the islands of its archipelago. It is particularly well suited to travelers combining city life with private excursions across Sweden.

What we offer

The premium fleet can be matched to very different travel needs, from executive mobility to longer journeys beyond the city. Vehicle selection takes into account passenger numbers, preferred driving style, and rental duration.

  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series are suited to business meetings, private transfers, and occasions where quiet executive comfort matters most.
  • Porsche 911 and other performance cars are available for self-drive arrangements focused on responsiveness and driving pleasure.
  • Range Rover and comparable luxury SUVs provide a practical solution for families, extra luggage, and longer journeys.
  • For clients who prefer to leave the driving to someone else, professional chauffeur service is available for individual transfers or full-day use.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

A calm, discreet approach to transportation suits clients who place particular value on privacy and punctuality. The vehicle can be booked for individual journeys or remain available throughout a working day.

  • Executive transfers between offices, hotels, and conference venues.
  • Private journeys to countryside restaurants, events, and waterfront destinations.
  • The vehicle can remain at your disposal for several hours without arranging a new booking for every journey.

Additional services

Selected journeys can be supported with arrangements that go beyond conventional car rental. They are suited to private occasions, countryside travel, and creative projects.

  • Bespoke journeys through the archipelago and surrounding countryside based on individual interests.
  • Vehicles for design, fashion, and advertising productions.
  • Premium transportation for private dinners, events, and exclusive evenings.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Comfort begins with confidence in the vehicle and consistency in the service. Cars receive regular maintenance and pre-rental technical checks, while chauffeur services provide professional support throughout the journey.

Rent for special occasions

Scandinavian restraint pairs naturally with vehicles that feel elegant without being overly conspicuous.

  • Concerts, premieres, and cultural evenings.
  • Private dinners and intimate celebrations.
  • Business receptions and formal occasions.
  • Countryside journeys connected with special events.

A premium vehicle becomes a natural part of a carefully considered evening.