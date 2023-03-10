Luxury cars for rent in Stockholm
A luxury vehicle offers comfortable mobility between Stockholm’s business districts, restaurants, and the islands of its archipelago. It is particularly well suited to travelers combining city life with private excursions across Sweden.
What we offer
The premium fleet can be matched to very different travel needs, from executive mobility to longer journeys beyond the city. Vehicle selection takes into account passenger numbers, preferred driving style, and rental duration.
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series are suited to business meetings, private transfers, and occasions where quiet executive comfort matters most.
- Porsche 911 and other performance cars are available for self-drive arrangements focused on responsiveness and driving pleasure.
- Range Rover and comparable luxury SUVs provide a practical solution for families, extra luggage, and longer journeys.
- For clients who prefer to leave the driving to someone else, professional chauffeur service is available for individual transfers or full-day use.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A calm, discreet approach to transportation suits clients who place particular value on privacy and punctuality. The vehicle can be booked for individual journeys or remain available throughout a working day.
- Executive transfers between offices, hotels, and conference venues.
- Private journeys to countryside restaurants, events, and waterfront destinations.
- The vehicle can remain at your disposal for several hours without arranging a new booking for every journey.
Additional services
Selected journeys can be supported with arrangements that go beyond conventional car rental. They are suited to private occasions, countryside travel, and creative projects.
- Bespoke journeys through the archipelago and surrounding countryside based on individual interests.
- Vehicles for design, fashion, and advertising productions.
- Premium transportation for private dinners, events, and exclusive evenings.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Comfort begins with confidence in the vehicle and consistency in the service. Cars receive regular maintenance and pre-rental technical checks, while chauffeur services provide professional support throughout the journey.
Rent for special occasions
Scandinavian restraint pairs naturally with vehicles that feel elegant without being overly conspicuous.
- Concerts, premieres, and cultural evenings.
- Private dinners and intimate celebrations.
- Business receptions and formal occasions.
- Countryside journeys connected with special events.
A premium vehicle becomes a natural part of a carefully considered evening.