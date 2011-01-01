Leisure & Experiences in Stockholm
A scenic 9-hectare hilly park in the Vasastan district of Stockholm, featuring walking paths, playgrounds, an outdoor pool, and panoramic city views, named after the goddess Vanadis.
A cozy Belgian bar known for its relaxed atmosphere, wooden and leather furniture, candlelight, and a wide selection of Belgian beer (around 8 taps and many bottled options). It is popular among journalists, businesspeople, and beer enthusiasts.
A tiny, intimate restaurant that became the first Asian cuisine establishment in Sweden to receive a Michelin star. The restaurant specializes in the omakase style (“chef’s choice”), offering guests a tasting menu of the freshest seasonal ingredients.
A luxury wine and champagne bar in Stockholm located in the La Tour complex. It offers an elegant atmosphere, French bistro-style dishes, cocktails, and panoramic views of the city.
The largest museum of cultural history in Sweden, founded in 1873, dedicated to Swedish traditions, fashion, daily life, and art from the 16th century to the present, housed in a Danish Renaissance-style building.
One of the largest museums in Sweden, housing over 10 million artifacts from the Stone Age to the present day, including Viking Age exhibits, the “Gold Room,” and medieval art.
An exclusive restaurant in central Stockholm, operating since 1787. It is located in the historic Royal Opera building and is known for its magnificent neo-Renaissance interior (high ceilings, gilded details, frescoes) and classic French cuisine with modern touches. The restaurant holds a Michelin star and is renowned for its impressive wine list.
A unique gastronomic restaurant founded by renowned chef Niklas Ekstedt in 2011. Its main feature is the complete absence of electric stoves and ovens: all dishes are prepared exclusively over an open flame, in wood-fired ovens, or on charcoal, offering guests a primal, distinctly “Nordic” flavor experience at Ekstedt.
A fine dining restaurant with a cozy, “neighborhood” atmosphere located in the Östermalm district of Stockholm. The establishment offers refined dishes, combining a high gastronomic approach with a relaxed, informal setting.
A Michelin one-star gastronomic restaurant offering a creative 20-course tasting menu in a cozy and relaxed setting. It is known for its playful presentation, intense flavors, and international cuisine with an emphasis on seasonality.
An exclusive two-Michelin-star restaurant located on the picturesque island of Djurgården in Stockholm. The establishment offers beautiful panoramic views and an open kitchen. Created by chef Tommy Myllymäki, the refined menu features dishes made from seasonal Scandinavian ingredients.
A cozy restaurant specializing in authentic Balkan wines and a variety of meze (appetizers). The establishment offers an atmosphere inspired by the vibrant food culture of the Balkan region.