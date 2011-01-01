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Leisure & Experiences in Stockholm

SORT: RELEVANCE
Vanadislunden
Vanadislunden

A scenic 9-hectare hilly park in the Vasastan district of Stockholm, featuring walking paths, playgrounds, an outdoor pool, and panoramic city views, named after the goddess Vanadis.

Duvel Café
Duvel Café

A cozy Belgian bar known for its relaxed atmosphere, wooden and leather furniture, candlelight, and a wide selection of Belgian beer (around 8 taps and many bottled options). It is popular among journalists, businesspeople, and beer enthusiasts.

Sushi Sho
Sushi Sho

A tiny, intimate restaurant that became the first Asian cuisine establishment in Sweden to receive a Michelin star. The restaurant specializes in the omakase style (“chef’s choice”), offering guests a tasting menu of the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Pontus Frithiof Le bar
Pontus Frithiof Le bar

A luxury wine and champagne bar in Stockholm located in the La Tour complex. It offers an elegant atmosphere, French bistro-style dishes, cocktails, and panoramic views of the city.

Nordiska museet
Nordiska museet

The largest museum of cultural history in Sweden, founded in 1873, dedicated to Swedish traditions, fashion, daily life, and art from the 16th century to the present, housed in a Danish Renaissance-style building.

Historiska museet
Historiska museet

One of the largest museums in Sweden, housing over 10 million artifacts from the Stone Age to the present day, including Viking Age exhibits, the “Gold Room,” and medieval art.

Operakällaren
Operakällaren

An exclusive restaurant in central Stockholm, operating since 1787. It is located in the historic Royal Opera building and is known for its magnificent neo-Renaissance interior (high ceilings, gilded details, frescoes) and classic French cuisine with modern touches. The restaurant holds a Michelin star and is renowned for its impressive wine list.

Ekstedt
Ekstedt

A unique gastronomic restaurant founded by renowned chef Niklas Ekstedt in 2011. Its main feature is the complete absence of electric stoves and ovens: all dishes are prepared exclusively over an open flame, in wood-fired ovens, or on charcoal, offering guests a primal, distinctly “Nordic” flavor experience at Ekstedt.

Restaurang Ärla
Restaurang Ärla

A fine dining restaurant with a cozy, “neighborhood” atmosphere located in the Östermalm district of Stockholm. The establishment offers refined dishes, combining a high gastronomic approach with a relaxed, informal setting.

Etoile
Etoile

A Michelin one-star gastronomic restaurant offering a creative 20-course tasting menu in a cozy and relaxed setting. It is known for its playful presentation, intense flavors, and international cuisine with an emphasis on seasonality.

Aira
Aira

An exclusive two-Michelin-star restaurant located on the picturesque island of Djurgården in Stockholm. The establishment offers beautiful panoramic views and an open kitchen. Created by chef Tommy Myllymäki, the refined menu features dishes made from seasonal Scandinavian ingredients.

Balkan Wine & Meze
Balkan Wine & Meze

A cozy restaurant specializing in authentic Balkan wines and a variety of meze (appetizers). The establishment offers an atmosphere inspired by the vibrant food culture of the Balkan region.