Private jet for rent in Stockholm
When travel needs to fit naturally around a personal or business schedule, private aviation offers considerably more freedom when planning the journey. You can arrange a departure time that works for you and enjoy a calm, private environment without unnecessary travel complications.
What we offer
Sweden provides a convenient starting point for both regional and long-haul private travel, with several countries easily combined within one itinerary. A bespoke charter removes the constraints of standard connections and gives greater control over the timing of the journey.
- Flights between Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and other Nordic cities.
- Private travel to country estates, islands, and Northern European leisure destinations.
- Charter solutions for corporate teams and business delegations.
- International routes to Europe, North America, and other regions.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Understated hospitality and thoughtful comfort create a calm continuation of the journey without unnecessary formality.
- Light seasonal catering and preferred beverages can be arranged before departure.
- A quiet cabin setting for working, reading, or relaxing.
- Qualified crew maintains a consistently high level of service throughout the route.
- Comfortable sleeping arrangements can be prepared for longer flights.
Additional services
Stockholm’s refined urban character and surrounding archipelago create an appealing setting for highly individual experiences.
- Private yacht journeys between selected islands.
- Sourcing of Scandinavian design pieces and works by local creators.
- Curated dining experiences focused on contemporary Swedish cuisine.
- Private drives to countryside residences and coastal restaurants.
- Assistance with intimate private events.
These options capture a quieter and more distinctive side of Stockholm beyond its familiar city highlights.
Directions and routes
A flexible private itinerary can connect Nordic business centres with remote nature destinations, private retreats, and international hubs.
- Flights to Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki, and other Scandinavian capitals.
- Direct travel to island destinations, country residences, and secluded retreats where commercial options may be limited.
- International routes to Paris, London, Dubai, and destinations beyond Scandinavia.
Why choose us
Thoughtful service does not need to be ostentatious; its quality is reflected in expertise, precision, and consistent execution.
- Aviation partners are selected with regard to international certification and proven operational standards.
- Service is designed around a high degree of privacy and personal comfort.
- Key travel arrangements are communicated clearly and consistently.
- Our team brings the same high standard to both business and private journeys.
Safety and standards
Scandinavian weather calls for calm, systematic preparation and close attention to every factor that may influence a flight.
- Visibility, wind, temperature, and forecast developments are considered during flight planning.
- Aircraft undergo the necessary technical procedures.
- Operator and crew practices follow international safety requirements.
The journey to Stockholm can then reflect the character of Nordic elegance itself: understated, precise, and quietly assured.