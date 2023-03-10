Luxury villas in Stockholm
Comfort does not have to be conspicuous to be deeply appreciated. Warm light, natural materials, and thoughtful architecture create a home where it is easy to recharge and focus on what truly matters.
What we offer
Scandinavian restraint is particularly compelling in private homes where architecture complements rather than competes with nature. Properties extend from sophisticated city residences to peaceful retreats surrounded by water and woodland.
- Waterfront and countryside residences set within natural landscapes.
- Contemporary homes with expansive glazing, fireplaces, and understated interiors.
- Extended rentals for families and executives seeking a fully private residence.
- Properties for acquisition with an emphasis on architecture, build quality, and setting.
- Seasonal homes suited to longer stays and restorative escapes.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Stockholm’s villa lifestyle is defined by the effortless relationship between architecture, water, woodland, and the understated Scandinavian aesthetic.
- Östermalm — elegant city residences, historic architecture, and easy access to the waterfront.
- Djursholm — generous villas, gardens, and a refined suburban setting surrounded by water.
- Lidingö — private homes framed by woodland, coastline, and abundant greenery.
- Saltsjöbaden — historic villas, coastal scenery, and sweeping views across the archipelago.
Additional services
Scandinavian elegance pairs naturally with private archipelago excursions, gastronomy, and understated wellness experiences.
- Private yachts for exploring the Stockholm archipelago.
- Curated culinary journeys featuring leading restaurants and local producers.
- Spa treatments, personal training, and bespoke wellness retreats.
- Private guides specialising in Swedish design, art, and cultural heritage.
Why choose us
A carefully planned stay can be rich in experiences while retaining the ease and calm associated with Scandinavian travel.
- Private archipelago excursions, boat journeys, and nature-focused outings can be arranged.
- Restaurants, design destinations, and cultural events are recommended according to individual taste.
- Local services are coordinated by a dedicated manager who remains available throughout the trip.
Services for villa owners
Owners of high-end residences can rely on an integrated approach that brings marketing, seasonal preparation, and tenant relations into one coordinated process.
- International promotion with carefully defined property positioning.
- Seasonal preparation, regular inspections, and technical coordination.
- Tenant communication and management of the guest experience.
Transaction security guarantee
The legal side of a property transaction should remain predictable, particularly for long-term rental or acquisition.
- Review of renewal, termination, and notice provisions.
- Oversight of payments and contractual financial obligations.
- Coordination of legal review whenever specialist expertise is required.