Luxury yachts for rent in Stockholm
An archipelago of islands, crisp northern air, and open water create an extraordinary sense of freedom. A private yacht turns the day into an escape through the islands, a long lunch on board, or simply a quiet retreat.
What we offer
The archipelago makes it possible to build the day around nature, quiet waters, and complete distance from the urban environment.
- Yachts for island-hopping and cruising through the Swedish archipelago.
- Longer charters with stops in secluded bays and sheltered waters.
- Lunch or dinner served during daytime and evening journeys.
- Vessels for families, gatherings with friends, and private occasions.
The itinerary may remain wonderfully simple or include several selected stops.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Stockholm’s archipelago creates its own rhythm: one island after another, long bright evenings, and plenty of time outdoors. The service follows that mood with warm dining, a well-chosen bottle, and everything prepared for a leisurely day afloat.
- Menus are tailored to the length of the itinerary and the time of day.
- Drinks, small plates, or an open-air table setting can be ready for the next stage of the journey.
- Once guests return on board, the spaces are quietly refreshed without interrupting their time.
Additional services
The archipelago lends itself to a slower kind of itinerary, where moving between islands is part of the experience. A secluded cove, a shore walk, or an unhurried meal can become the main event rather than a brief stop between destinations.
- Private fishing with suitable equipment and a route chosen around the preferred conditions.
- A Scandinavian picnic featuring smoked fish, artisan cheeses, seasonal berries, and carefully selected accompaniments.
- Kayaks, paddleboards, and other equipment for relaxed activities on the water.
- Shore access to a selected island for a walk, dinner, or another private experience.
Routes and destinations
Stockholm’s archipelago changes dramatically as you move away from the capital: small islands and historic settlements give way to granite skerries, pine forests, and open Baltic waters. The cruising area rewards both short escapes and multi-day journeys.
- Djurgården and Fjäderholmarna — close to the city, with enough distance to make the skyline feel pleasantly remote.
- Vaxholm — a historic harbour town and fortress followed by quieter passages through the wooded islands.
- Grinda — meadows, pine forest, and sheltered swimming coves create a slower rhythm away from the capital.
- Sandhamn and the outer archipelago — Baltic navigation among exposed granite skerries and historic maritime villages.
Yachts for special occasions
The archipelago turns an event into a journey between islands, giving even a small gathering a strong sense of place and movement.
- Spend a summer family lunch between the islands, with time to go ashore for a walk or a quiet break.
- Hold an intimate wedding ceremony or dinner for close friends and family surrounded by the archipelago.
- Gather friends for an evening of dining and music as the daylight gradually fades.
Scandinavian restraint and natural surroundings provide an elegant atmosphere without excessive decoration.