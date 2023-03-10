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Luxury yachts for rent in Stockholm

An archipelago of islands, crisp northern air, and open water create an extraordinary sense of freedom. A private yacht turns the day into an escape through the islands, a long lunch on board, or simply a quiet retreat.

What we offer

The archipelago makes it possible to build the day around nature, quiet waters, and complete distance from the urban environment.

  • Yachts for island-hopping and cruising through the Swedish archipelago.
  • Longer charters with stops in secluded bays and sheltered waters.
  • Lunch or dinner served during daytime and evening journeys.
  • Vessels for families, gatherings with friends, and private occasions.

The itinerary may remain wonderfully simple or include several selected stops.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Stockholm’s archipelago creates its own rhythm: one island after another, long bright evenings, and plenty of time outdoors. The service follows that mood with warm dining, a well-chosen bottle, and everything prepared for a leisurely day afloat.

  • Menus are tailored to the length of the itinerary and the time of day.
  • Drinks, small plates, or an open-air table setting can be ready for the next stage of the journey.
  • Once guests return on board, the spaces are quietly refreshed without interrupting their time.

Additional services

The archipelago lends itself to a slower kind of itinerary, where moving between islands is part of the experience. A secluded cove, a shore walk, or an unhurried meal can become the main event rather than a brief stop between destinations.

  • Private fishing with suitable equipment and a route chosen around the preferred conditions.
  • A Scandinavian picnic featuring smoked fish, artisan cheeses, seasonal berries, and carefully selected accompaniments.
  • Kayaks, paddleboards, and other equipment for relaxed activities on the water.
  • Shore access to a selected island for a walk, dinner, or another private experience.

Routes and destinations

Stockholm’s archipelago changes dramatically as you move away from the capital: small islands and historic settlements give way to granite skerries, pine forests, and open Baltic waters. The cruising area rewards both short escapes and multi-day journeys.

  • Djurgården and Fjäderholmarna — close to the city, with enough distance to make the skyline feel pleasantly remote.
  • Vaxholm — a historic harbour town and fortress followed by quieter passages through the wooded islands.
  • Grinda — meadows, pine forest, and sheltered swimming coves create a slower rhythm away from the capital.
  • Sandhamn and the outer archipelago — Baltic navigation among exposed granite skerries and historic maritime villages.

Yachts for special occasions

The archipelago turns an event into a journey between islands, giving even a small gathering a strong sense of place and movement.

  • Spend a summer family lunch between the islands, with time to go ashore for a walk or a quiet break.
  • Hold an intimate wedding ceremony or dinner for close friends and family surrounded by the archipelago.
  • Gather friends for an evening of dining and music as the daylight gradually fades.

Scandinavian restraint and natural surroundings provide an elegant atmosphere without excessive decoration.