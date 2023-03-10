Luxury villas in Sydney
Life by the ocean naturally becomes more open and effortless. The terrace extends the living room, the pool becomes part of the daily rhythm, and the entire home seems designed around days spent in the sun.
What we offer
Australian living lends itself naturally to villa life, with interiors flowing seamlessly into the outdoors. Light, openness, and easy access to the coast shape much of what makes these residences desirable.
- Homes with direct beach access or a private connection to the coastline.
- Residences designed around open kitchens, verandas, and entertaining areas.
- Villa rentals for holidays, business stays, or extended residence.
- Contemporary properties for acquisition in sought-after coastal neighbourhoods.
- Family residences designed to accommodate several generations comfortably.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Sydney’s most desirable villa settings revolve around water, light, and the freedom to make the coastline part of everyday life.
- Vaucluse — sweeping harbour views, generous properties, and exceptional privacy.
- Point Piper — an extraordinarily exclusive waterfront setting overlooking Sydney Harbour.
- Mosman — leafy streets, secluded bays, and convenient access to the city.
- Palm Beach — relaxed coastal living, substantial homes, and a distinctly resort-like atmosphere.
Additional services
An ocean-oriented lifestyle calls for a mix of private boating, sport, gastronomy, and beautifully arranged social occasions.
- Yacht charters around the harbour, coastline, and secluded beaches.
- Personal training, surfing sessions, and other guided sporting experiences.
- Private dinners, beach gatherings, and bespoke events.
- Helicopter excursions and tailored transportation across New South Wales.
Why choose us
Ocean life, gastronomy, and an energetic urban culture allow each stay to take on a completely different character.
- Yacht outings, water activities, and bespoke coastal experiences can be arranged around the guest’s interests.
- Restaurants, cultural events, and private occasions are selected for the specific mood or purpose of the visit.
- Transportation and additional arrangements remain under one coordinated plan throughout the stay.
Services for villa owners
Owners of coastal residences can rely on a coordinated model covering property care, client acquisition, and the quality of every guest stay.
- Oversight of villa, pool, garden, and leisure-area preparation.
- International promotion to suitable renters and prospective buyers.
- Booking management and personalised guest communication.
Transaction security guarantee
High-value property arrangements benefit from clearly established rules around use, access, and the responsibilities of each party.
- Documentation of occupancy terms, guest access, and permitted use.
- Review of financial commitments and deposit procedures.
- Alignment of documents between the client, owner, and appointed specialists.