Leisure & Experiences in Sydney
A new multidisciplinary museum at the University of Sydney. It brings together collections of antiquities (including Egyptian mummies), art, and natural sciences under one roof. Admission is free.
The Darling Harbour Museum explores the country's deep connection with the ocean. Visitors can board real ships, including a military destroyer, a submarine, and a replica of Captain Cook's sailing ship.
An upscale sky bar on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Regency. Famous for its stunning views of Darling Harbour at sunset, and its unique collection of rare gins, rums and whiskies.
Located on Circular Quay, right at the water's edge. Iconic place of media chef Matt Moran. Huge panoramic windows, flawless Wagyu steaks, and rare Australian seafood.
A luxurious lounge bar located on the 26th floor of the luxurious Crown Sydney Hotel in Barangaroo. The venue offers guests an exquisite cocktail list, top-notch snacks, and panoramic views of Sydney Harbour right in the open air.
An elite restaurant serving modern Middle Eastern and North African cuisine in the business center (CBD). Futuristic design and sophisticated, expensive flavors like sea urchin with aged rice.
A high-end fish restaurant in Paddington by renowned chef Josh Neeland. Known for its radical "nose-to-tail" approach (using the fish whole, including offal). It serves unique delicacies like sharkuteri fish sausage and bone-aged fish.
A secret cocktail lounge in the spirit of the 1950s, with an atmosphere of luxury from the past. There is an exclusive Whiskey Room, where connoisseurs can taste rare and collectible spirits.
Italian restaurant at Crown Sydney by chef Alessandro Pavoni. Here they are returning to the traditions of classic fine dining: many dishes (for example, fresh pesto in a marble mortar or the iconic pasta) are prepared and served by charismatic waiters right at your table.
Located on the first level of the luxurious Crown Sydney skyscraper in Barangaroo. The concept of chefs Ross and Sunny Luliano is built around four open kitchens where food is prepared using wood, charcoal, and steam. They serve premium dry-aged Wagyu steaks and rare grilled seafood.
An iconic and elegant restaurant on the shores of Rose Bay. Open since 1994, the restaurant offers Mediterranean fine dining, the freshest Sydney Rock oysters, and a wine list of over 800 items. Guests can access the restaurant by yacht or seaplane.
The main and largest premium entertainment complex in Sydney. Four floors include restaurants, luxury lounges, an outdoor rooftop pool and a private club, Level 6, which is only open to club members and VIP guests by prior reservation of tables with bottle service.