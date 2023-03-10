Luxury yachts for rent in Sydney
The ocean, sunshine, and iconic harbour create a setting where city life easily becomes a celebration. A private yacht is perfect for daytime cruising, dinner, a special occasion, or an unforgettable gathering on the water.
What we offer
Harbour views, open water, and the coastline allow for very different styles of time at sea.
- Yachts for daytime routes across Sydney Harbour and along the coast.
- Options suited to swimming, fishing, and relaxed time on the water.
- Evening programmes with dinner, drinks, and illuminated skyline views.
- Vessels for weddings, birthdays, and private receptions.
The experience can be leisurely or built around a fuller programme of activities.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Cruising Sydney Harbour is about fluid moments: dropping anchor in a quiet cove, a long seafood lunch, and watching the city lights come alive from the water. The crew prepares the setting in advance and largely disappears from view once everything is in place.
- Breakfast and morning drinks followed by a light menu for the day on the water.
- Fresh towels, chilled refreshments, and everything needed after a swim.
- An evening setting with wine, champagne, and a menu selected ahead of departure.
Additional services
A day on the water does not need to be filled from morning to evening. A well-paced itinerary leaves room for swimming, lunch, fishing, and long pauses in a beautiful bay.
- Private fishing with the necessary equipment and experienced support.
- Fresh seafood, fruit, and light dishes suited to a long daytime charter.
- Paddleboards, swimming equipment, and other gear for time in the water.
- Sunset party styling with music and celebratory details for an evening charter.
Routes and destinations
Sydney Harbour provides an entire day of possibilities, yet the character of the journey changes once the yacht heads north. Beyond the harbour, Pittwater and the Hawkesbury open into national parks, secluded beaches, and sheltered anchorages.
- Sydney Harbour — the Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Rose Bay, and Manly form a naturally varied day on the water.
- Bondi, Watsons Bay, and North Head — an ocean-facing route shaped by beaches, cliffs, and wide Pacific views.
- Pittwater and Palm Beach — sheltered northern reaches bordered by national parks and quiet residential coves.
- Broken Bay and the Hawkesbury River — a longer journey through Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, with beaches, sandstone cliffs, and remote-looking stretches of shoreline.
Yachts for special occasions
Sydney Harbour offers an ever-changing panorama, with some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks becoming part of the experience.
- Begin with a celebratory breakfast or late lunch while cruising through the harbour.
- Welcome guests for an evening reception with dinner and music surrounded by the city lights.
- Photograph fashion, jewellery, or a campaign with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge forming part of the composition.
Open water and the distinctive character of the harbour give each occasion a memorable visual identity.