Sky7 Terrace & Lounge Bar in Tbilisi
About
A lounge bar with panoramic views of Meydan and the Old City. Offers European cuisine and classic cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
9 Vakhtang Gorgasali St, Tbilisi 0105
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00