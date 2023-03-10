Luxury cars for rent in Tbilisi
A premium vehicle makes it easy to change pace and combine a city itinerary with travel across Georgia. It is well suited to business meetings, private journeys, and longer trips beyond the capital.
What we offer
Vehicle selection can follow two very different needs: polished executive travel in the city or a more flexible journey through Georgia.
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series for executive appointments.
- Porsche and other performance models for private driving.
- Range Rover and versatile premium vehicles for regional travel.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A professional chauffeur is particularly useful when a city itinerary includes several addresses or extends beyond the capital.
- Transfers between the airport, hotels, business venues, and restaurants.
- Chauffeur availability throughout a day with multiple appointments.
- Private journeys to Mtskheta, Sighnaghi, and other destinations along a pre-arranged route.
Additional services
A premium vehicle can provide the foundation for discovering Georgia beyond the usual city programme. Additional services combine private itineraries with selected culinary and cultural experiences.
- Bespoke wine-country journeys featuring selected estates and wineries.
- Routes to private properties, scenic destinations, and smaller historic towns.
- Premium vehicles for weddings, productions, and private events.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
A dependable vehicle is especially important when an itinerary extends beyond the city. Cars are regularly inspected and maintained, with an additional check before delivery. Professional chauffeurs are available for chauffeur-driven rentals.
Rent for special occasions
Special occasions in Tbilisi often combine dining, culture, and evening entertainment, making the vehicle part of the wider experience.
- Private celebrations and formal dinners.
- Cultural events and evening performances.
- Journeys to countryside restaurants and wineries for special occasions.
- Executive transportation for important business events.
Comfortable transportation lets you focus on the evening and your company rather than the road.