Private jet for rent in Tbilisi
Private aviation offers greater freedom when a journey does not fit a conventional travel pattern. Convenient departure times, personalised routing, and a quiet cabin environment give you more control from the beginning of the trip to the final arrival.
What we offer
Private aviation offers particular flexibility for journeys connecting Georgia with the wider Caucasus, Europe, and the Middle East. An itinerary can be centred on a single purpose or designed to cover several destinations in one trip.
- Flights between Tbilisi, Baku, Yerevan, and other Caucasus destinations.
- Private connections to European capitals and Middle Eastern centres.
- Charter arrangements for business meetings, conferences, and private events.
- Bespoke journeys for small groups travelling on an individual programme.
- Travel to mountain resorts and Georgia’s renowned wine regions.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
The warmth of Georgian hospitality can continue in the air while preserving the privacy and personal character of the journey.
- Georgian dishes and selected beverages can be incorporated into the onboard menu.
- The crew pays close attention to individual preferences and the character of the flight.
- A comfortable cabin setting for relaxing or spending time with colleagues and companions.
- Dedicated flight-attendant service can be arranged when a more personal level of attention is desired.
Additional services
Tbilisi becomes particularly rewarding when the itinerary extends beyond conventional city sightseeing.
- Private gastronomic experiences with Georgian wine tastings.
- Bespoke journeys to Kakheti and other wine-producing regions.
- Sourcing of artwork, vintage pieces, and distinctive local design.
- Private dinners in carefully selected venues.
- Individual tours of historic districts and the surrounding countryside.
These services offer a more authentic introduction to Georgia through its cuisine, wine, craftsmanship, and culture.
Directions and routes
Its position between Europe, the Caucasus, and the Middle East makes private aviation particularly useful for itineraries that do not fit neatly into standard airline schedules.
- Flights to Baku, Yerevan, Istanbul, and other regional destinations for business or private travel.
- Multi-city journeys across the Caucasus with departure times arranged around the traveller’s programme.
- International routes to Dubai, Paris, London, and other major centres.
Why choose us
Personal accountability and private aviation expertise allow the service to respond to the client’s actual needs rather than follow a standard formula.
- Non-standard requests are assessed promptly with attention to practical feasibility.
- Aviation partners are considered for reputation, technical reliability, and safety performance.
- The team has experience working with private clients, executives, and smaller groups.
- Commercial terms remain clear, while personal information is handled with discretion.
Safety and standards
Regional and international flights benefit from careful preparation that takes route conditions and the mountainous terrain of the Caucasus into account.
- Weather and airport characteristics form part of the planning process.
- Aircraft undergo the required technical checks.
- Qualified crews operate within applicable international safety requirements.
The journey to Tbilisi can therefore remain an effortless part of the trip, leaving the focus on Georgian hospitality, cuisine, and the city’s distinctive atmosphere.