Luxury villas in Tbilisi
A home can retain a strong sense of character without compromising on contemporary comfort. Warm materials, distinctive details, and an inviting atmosphere create the perfect setting for long evenings and good company.
What we offer
The character of Georgian capital living comes through in homes that combine contemporary comfort with expressive architecture and a naturally welcoming atmosphere. Villas can suit both shorter stays and those considering a longer-term base.
- Private houses with gardens, courtyards, and generous areas for entertaining.
- Properties for acquisition with distinctive architecture and scope for personal adaptation.
- Rentals for business visits, family trips, and extended residence.
- Homes with dedicated guest rooms, offices, and fully equipped kitchens.
- Residences offering panoramic views across the city and surrounding hills.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Tbilisi makes it easy to move from sophisticated urban living to a quieter residential rhythm shaped by hills, gardens, and open views.
- Vake — an established upscale district with greenery, refined residences, and excellent infrastructure.
- Tskneti — forested hills, cleaner mountain air, and a distinctly suburban atmosphere.
- Kojori — elevated surroundings, nature, and larger homes suited to a more secluded lifestyle.
- Mtatsminda — hillside panoramas, historic character, and close proximity to central Tbilisi.
Additional services
The city’s character opens naturally into Georgia’s wine culture, distinctive cuisine, and remarkable regional landscapes.
- Private wine tastings with visits to boutique and family-owned wineries.
- Bespoke itineraries with a personal guide through Tbilisi and historic regions.
- Chef-led dinners and curated introductions to Georgian cuisine.
- Chauffeur-driven travel and helicopter services for journeys across the country.
Why choose us
A warm atmosphere and a distinctive culinary culture create an ideal setting for a journey shaped around personal discoveries.
- Wine routes, culinary excursions, and visits to local producers can be arranged privately.
- Personal guides are selected for cultural walks and journeys beyond the city.
- A dedicated manager coordinates transportation, dining, and additional requests throughout the stay.
Services for villa owners
In a more compact market, a focused approach works particularly well when marketing, viewings, and local property care are coordinated through one service structure.
- International presentation to suitable renters and prospective buyers.
- Viewings and communication with interested clients.
- Oversight of household services and local contractors.
Transaction security guarantee
International rental and purchase arrangements benefit from a clear view of the documentation and agreed terms before any financial commitment is made.
- Review of the property information and transaction parties.
- Clarification of pricing, timelines, and payment procedures.
- Coordination of the remaining formalities through local specialists.