About

Every morning I walk through Tsukiji Outer Market before most of the city wakes up, tasting, talking to vendors, and mentally updating my list of what's worth your time that week. I know Tokyo's food scene the way you know your own kitchen — the third-generation sushi counter with no sign, the ramen shop that only opens when the master feels like it, the izakaya where the chef will feed you things that aren't on the menu if you ask right. My passion is matching people to the exact meal they didn't know they were looking for.