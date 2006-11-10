About

I still remember the first time I had ramen at a tiny eight-seat counter in Shinjuku at 2am — the chef handed me the bowl without a word, and I understood then that in Tokyo, food is a deeply personal act of care. I know every neighborhood here by its flavors: the precise smokiness of a yakitori alley in Yurakucho, the quiet reverence of an omakase in Minami-Aoyama where you eat whatever the chef decides and trust completely. My passion is finding those moments for people — the places that don't appear on any list but stay with you for years.