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The SG Club in Tokyo

The SG Club

About

A renowned cocktail bar in Tokyo created by the team of Shingo Gokan. The menu blends Japanese and American bar traditions, with a focus on signature SG Shochu and local ingredients.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

1 Chome-7-8 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0041
+815031382618

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00