Rokusan Angel (Burlesque Tokyo) in Tokyo
About
A venue for live burlesque shows in the heart of Tokyo, featuring colorful dancers, circus acts and exotic dances. An atmosphere that blends tradition and modernity.
Features
Full bar
DJ sets
Accepts cards
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Contacts
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 3 Chome−8−15 日拓ビル B2F
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 01:00
Tuesday18:30 - 01:00
Wednesday18:30 - 01:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 01:00
Saturday18:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00