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Rokusan Angel (Burlesque Tokyo) in Tokyo

Rokusan Angel (Burlesque Tokyo)

About

A venue for live burlesque shows in the heart of Tokyo, featuring colorful dancers, circus acts and exotic dances. An atmosphere that blends tradition and modernity.

Features

Full bar
DJ sets
Accepts cards
Wi-Fi
Table reservations

Contacts

Japan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 3 Chome−8−15 日拓ビル B2F
+81364472037

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 01:00
Tuesday18:30 - 01:00
Wednesday18:30 - 01:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 01:00
Saturday18:30 - 01:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00