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ATOM in Tokyo

ATOM

About

A massive nightclub in Shinjuku, considered one of the largest in Japan. It mainly features EDM, hip-hop, and R&B, with both Japanese and international DJs.

Features

Full bar
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking

Contacts

〒160-0022 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Shinjuku, 5 Chome−17−13 7,8F
+81344009330

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:30
Tuesday22:00 - 04:30
Wednesday22:00 - 04:30
Thursday22:00 - 04:30
Friday22:00 - 04:30
Saturday22:00 - 04:30
Sunday22:00 - 04:30