We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Kurand Sake Market in Tokyo

Kurand Sake Market

About

Over 100 varieties of sake at the self-serve bar. Choose your drink, pour your own and enjoy without time limit. Bring your own appetizers and enjoy sake from boutique producers.

Features

Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards

Contacts

Japan, 〒160-0022 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Shinjuku, 3 Chome−9−9 ワタセイ・タマビル 6階
+81362732055

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00