Kurand Sake Market in Tokyo
About
Over 100 varieties of sake at the self-serve bar. Choose your drink, pour your own and enjoy without time limit. Bring your own appetizers and enjoy sake from boutique producers.
Features
Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Contacts
Japan, 〒160-0022 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Shinjuku, 3 Chome−9−9 ワタセイ・タマビル 6階
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00