H2 International Bar in Tokyo
About
A cozy bar in the Yotsuya district where you can meet Japanese and foreigners. The bartenders offer drinks to suit all tastes, including beer, cocktails and whisky. There is a choice of music, karaoke and live sports.
Features
Live music
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Contacts
Japan, 〒160-0004 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Yotsuya, 3 Chome−6−7 会田ビル 2F
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 05:00
Tuesday19:00 - 05:00
Wednesday19:00 - 05:00
Thursday19:00 - 05:00
Friday19:00 - 05:00
Saturday19:00 - 05:00
Sunday19:00 - 05:00