We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

H2 International Bar in Tokyo

H2 International Bar

About

A cozy bar in the Yotsuya district where you can meet Japanese and foreigners. The bartenders offer drinks to suit all tastes, including beer, cocktails and whisky. There is a choice of music, karaoke and live sports.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards

Contacts

Japan, 〒160-0004 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Yotsuya, 3 Chome−6−7 会田ビル 2F
+81353154531

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 05:00
Tuesday19:00 - 05:00
Wednesday19:00 - 05:00
Thursday19:00 - 05:00
Friday19:00 - 05:00
Saturday19:00 - 05:00
Sunday19:00 - 05:00