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TANTRA TOKYO in Tokyo

TANTRA TOKYO

About

A luxury club in Roppongi featuring burlesque shows, artistic pol dancing and geisha-style dancing. Five live shows every night, happy hour and an international multilingual staff.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards

Contacts

Japan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 3 Chome−9−5 ゼックスバウム館, B2F
+81357756533

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 01:00
Tuesday20:00 - 01:00
Wednesday20:00 - 01:00
Thursday20:00 - 01:00
Friday20:00 - 01:00
Saturday20:00 - 01:00