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Shinjuku Shisha Club in Tokyo

Shinjuku Shisha Club

About

Shisha bar with a cyberpunk atmosphere and a view of Kabukicho. Inside, projectors, music and lights create a unique atmosphere. Convenient outlets for work, delicious shisha and neon Tokyo out the window.

Features

DJ sets
Accepts cards
Full bar
Seating

Contacts

Japan, 〒160-0021 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Kabukicho, 1 Chome−16−5 歌舞伎町ビル 6階
+81363802860

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday14:00 - 08:00
Tuesday14:00 - 08:00
Wednesday14:00 - 08:00
Thursday14:00 - 08:00
Friday14:00 - 08:00
Saturday14:00 - 08:00
Sunday14:00 - 08:00