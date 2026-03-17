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H2 International Bar in Tokyo

H2 International Bar

About

A cozy bar in the Yotsuya district where you can meet Japanese and foreigners. The bartenders offer drinks to suit all tastes, including beer, cocktails and whisky. There is a choice of music, karaoke and live sports.

Features

Живая музыка
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Принимают карты

Contacts

Japan, 〒160-0004 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Yotsuya, 3 Chome−6−7 会田ビル 2F
+81353154531

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 5:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 5:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 5:00
Thursday 19:00 - 5:00
Friday 19:00 - 5:00
Saturday 19:00 - 5:00
Sunday 19:00 - 5:00