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Ghibli Museum in Tokyo

Ghibli Museum

About

A museum dedicated to the animation and art of the Japanese studio Studio Ghibli, located in Mitaka, west of Tokyo, within Inokashira Park. The architecture and design were created by Hayao Miyazaki; the building is conceived as a “town-like labyrinth” with no fixed route.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

1 Chome-1-83 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka, Tokyo 181-0013
www.ghibli-museum.jp

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00