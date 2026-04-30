Ghibli Museum in Tokyo
About
A museum dedicated to the animation and art of the Japanese studio Studio Ghibli, located in Mitaka, west of Tokyo, within Inokashira Park. The architecture and design were created by Hayao Miyazaki; the building is conceived as a “town-like labyrinth” with no fixed route.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
1 Chome-1-83 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka, Tokyo 181-0013
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00