We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo

Tokyo Disneyland

About

One of Japan’s largest theme parks, part of Tokyo Disney Resort in Chiba. Divided into 7 themed lands; features parades and shows with Disney characters and nighttime fireworks at Cinderella Castle.

Features

Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar

Contacts

1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba 279-0031
+815030902613

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00