Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo
About
One of Japan’s largest theme parks, part of Tokyo Disney Resort in Chiba. Divided into 7 themed lands; features parades and shows with Disney characters and nighttime fireworks at Cinderella Castle.
Features
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Contacts
1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba 279-0031
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00