We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Rokkasen Otakibashi Street store in Tokyo

Rokkasen Otakibashi Street store

About

A barbecue restaurant in Shinjuku specializing in Japanese cuisine. Guests are invited to grill selected meats at the table.

Features

Wine and beer
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

〒160-0023 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 7 Chome−2−6 K1ビル 地下１階 焼肉 しゃぶしゃぶ 食べ放題 新宿西口 yakiniku syabusyabu
+81359376568

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00