Narisawa in Tokyo
About
A luxurious Japanese restaurant inspired by Satoyama, delighting guests for 21 years with fresh dishes made from Japan’s finest farm ingredients, a constantly changing menu, local wines, and signature green tea with white peach.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
2 Chome-6-15 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:00
Tuesday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday12:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00