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Narisawa in Tokyo

Narisawa

About

A luxurious Japanese restaurant inspired by Satoyama, delighting guests for 21 years with fresh dishes made from Japan’s finest farm ingredients, a constantly changing menu, local wines, and signature green tea with white peach.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

2 Chome-6-15 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062
+81357850799

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:00
Tuesday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday12:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00