We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Kohaku in Tokyo

Kohaku

About

A traditional Japanese restaurant with no fixed menu, where chef Koji Koizumi crafts bespoke dishes from seasonal ingredients — from meat and fish to vegetables— turning each dinner into a refined and surprising culinary experience.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

3 Chome-５-5 Kagurazaka, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 162-0825
+81352250807

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00