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Gyopao Gyoza Shinjuku in Tokyo

Gyopao Gyoza Shinjuku

About

A restaurant that specializes in Japanese cuisine. The menu includes giant gyoza with a variety of fillings, perfect for the company.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

〒160-0022 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Shinjuku, 3 Chome−23−12 Pandora Building, B1
+815017214408

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:30
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30